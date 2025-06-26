Promising Bank Stocks To Watch Now – June 23rd

Invesco QQQ, Northern Trust, Mastercard, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fiserv, NU, and Bank of America are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity shares of publicly traded banking institutions, giving investors partial ownership in those firms’ assets, earnings and governance. Their market performance is driven by factors such as interest-rate movements, loan-and-credit quality, regulatory changes and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $528.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,976,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,552,738. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $500.57 and a 200-day moving average of $503.16. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Northern Trust (NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $7.31 on Monday, hitting $119.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,787,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,565. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $123.31.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $533.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $559.72 and its 200 day moving average is $544.81. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.00. 2,371,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,471,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $761.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.50.

Fiserv (FI)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Fiserv stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.66. 3,191,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,264. The firm has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.62. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $146.46 and a twelve month high of $238.59.

NU (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Shares of NYSE:NU traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 37,570,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,575,058. NU has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $45.43. 10,024,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,687,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $342.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28.

