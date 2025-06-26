Promising Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 23rd

Circle Internet Group, Coinbase Global, UnitedHealth Group, Northern Trust, Robinhood Markets, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Visa are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equity shares of companies that provide financial services—including banks, insurers, asset managers, and brokerage firms—and represent ownership in those businesses. Their performance is closely tied to interest rates, credit conditions, and regulatory changes, giving them distinct risk and return characteristics within the broader stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE:CRCL traded up $44.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $285.00. The stock had a trading volume of 54,310,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,090,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion and a PE ratio of -22,522.52. Circle Internet Group has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $298.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN stock traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,892,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,349,596. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.87. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.89 on Monday, reaching $299.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,588,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Northern Trust (NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Shares of NTRS traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,787,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $123.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTRS

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.32. 14,944,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,621,950. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $79.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.60. 49,631,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,326,597. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $57.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $339.36. 2,891,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,026,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.94. Visa has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $375.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Recommended Stories