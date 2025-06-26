Promising Grocery Stocks To Watch Today – June 24th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Nebius Group are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the variety and quantity of food items and household goods that a grocery retailer keeps on hand for sale. They include perishables (like produce, dairy and meat) and nonperishables (such as canned or packaged foods), and are managed through inventory-control systems to meet customer demand while minimizing spoilage and stockouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $6.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.87. The company had a trading volume of 27,644,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,913,623. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $8.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $496.65. 2,453,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $507.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $403.82 and a 1-year high of $542.07.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,002.44. 994,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,003.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $981.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $444.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $793.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.04. 8,868,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,910,543. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.15. Walmart has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $790.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Shares of Nebius Group stock traded up $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,173,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,271,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. Nebius Group has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 3.25.

