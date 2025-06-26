Promising Home Improvement Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 24th

Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s Companies, and Fifth Third Bancorp are the five Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, supply, or retail building materials, tools, fixtures and related products used in residential renovation, repair and maintenance. Their performance is closely tied to housing‐market activity and consumer discretionary spending on upgrades and home projects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.91. 9,503,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,914,040. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.15. The company has a market cap of $789.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $359.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.90.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,954,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average of $113.55. Target has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,152. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.92. 4,412,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,519,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

