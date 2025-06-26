Promising Penny Stocks To Consider – June 24th

InMed Pharmaceuticals, OneMedNet, TeraWulf, Surf Air Mobility, and Rezolve AI are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at a low price per share—typically under $5 on U.S. exchanges—or on over-the-counter (OTC) markets. Because these stocks often have limited liquidity, less available information, and higher price volatility, they carry a greater risk of sharp gains or losses. Investors in penny stocks should be prepared for wide bid-ask spreads, sparse financial disclosure, and the potential for price manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

NASDAQ INM traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. 106,120,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,235. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.17. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.49.

OneMedNet (ONMD)

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

NASDAQ ONMD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. 461,872,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,385. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. OneMedNet has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. 35,194,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,700,993. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26.

Surf Air Mobility (SRFM)

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc. is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

SRFM traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,099,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. Surf Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

Rezolve AI (RZLV)

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

NASDAQ:RZLV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. 40,229,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,198. Rezolve AI has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.

