Promising Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch Now – June 24th

Meta Platforms, Ambarella, GameStop, Best Buy, Unity Software, EPAM Systems, and Everbright Digital are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the development, manufacture, or distribution of virtual reality hardware, software, and related services. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth potential of VR technologies in gaming, training, simulation, and immersive media. Performance of virtual reality stocks is often driven by advancements in display hardware, graphics processing, content ecosystems, and consumer adoption rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded up $12.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $710.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,235,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,474,832. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.76.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

AMBA stock traded up $9.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.30. 3,392,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,741. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.99. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $85.15.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.95. 7,105,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,688,854. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of -0.69. GameStop has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.39.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE BBY traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.99. 1,925,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,127. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

NYSE U traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.02. 4,562,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,418,447. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.49. 238,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,823. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.16. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00.

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Everbright Digital stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.05. 995,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44. Everbright Digital has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

