Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 56,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,675,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.15.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

