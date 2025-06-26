Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.U) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (CVE:RUF.U – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.43 and traded as low as C$6.43. Pure Multi-Family REIT shares last traded at C$6.43, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.43.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Company Profile
Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (Pure Multi) is a Canada-based company, which invests in multi-family real estate properties in the United States. The Company offers investors exposure to the United States multifamily real estate assets. It offers investors the ability to participate in monthly distributions, with potential for capital appreciation, stemming from ownership of quality apartment assets located in core cities within the Southwestern and Southeastern portions of the United States, including states, such as Texas, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada (collectively, the Sunbelt).
