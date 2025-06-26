Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RL. Wall Street Zen cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $275.10 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1-year low of $155.96 and a 1-year high of $289.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 10.49%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.