Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James Financial news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $151.69 on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.82.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

