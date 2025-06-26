Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,005 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 465 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $152.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $262.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on First Solar from $267.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on First Solar from $253.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,689.49. The trade was a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $278,481.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,181.84. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,376 shares of company stock worth $2,227,172 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

