Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,623,011.79. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,861 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $56.14 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

