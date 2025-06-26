Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.08.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,017,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $112.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.73. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $135.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 45.04%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

