Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in RH were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of RH by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 481,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,986 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in RH by 1,960.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,148,000 after purchasing an additional 346,050 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in RH by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 315,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,126,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH opened at $187.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.16. RH has a 12-month low of $123.03 and a 12-month high of $457.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.19.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. RH had a negative return on equity of 67.71% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $437.00) on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on RH from $515.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.56.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

