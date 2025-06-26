Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.38 Million Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 102,272 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PVH were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In related news, Director Jesper Andersen purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,649.60. The trade was a 441.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $113.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.63%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.12%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

