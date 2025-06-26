Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $3.43 Million in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 757,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 7,238.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. CLSA raised shares of Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

Shares of Grab stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.49. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

