Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE BG opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

