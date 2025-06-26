Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,014,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,210 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,382,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930,011 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,858,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,509,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,481,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,632 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $77.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.12. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $68.93.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.85%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

