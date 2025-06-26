Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases New Holdings in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 147,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. FIL Ltd raised its stake in EchoStar by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 601,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after buying an additional 350,650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in EchoStar by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 391,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 17,448 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 41,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in EchoStar by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 3,470.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 88,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 85,556 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EchoStar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. EchoStar Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

