Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $623,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 10,114.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,776,000 after buying an additional 665,558 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Loews by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,499,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,983,000 after purchasing an additional 217,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Loews by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,087,000 after purchasing an additional 210,594 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Loews by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,549,000 after purchasing an additional 207,568 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,575.92. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE:L opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $92.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.18. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

