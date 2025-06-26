Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Solventum were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth $221,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth $335,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 738.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 499,031 shares in the last quarter.

Solventum Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $74.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.80. Solventum Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOLV shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Solventum in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

