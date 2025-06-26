Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,367 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 127.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 63.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $351,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,104.24. This represents a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $654,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,308.85. This represents a 31.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

BLKB opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.06. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $88.95. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $270.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.53 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 25.05% and a positive return on equity of 38.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Blackbaud Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

