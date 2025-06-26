Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,477 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,196,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 86.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 40.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.76%. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

