Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 169 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,365.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $93.30 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.35.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.37%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.