Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 196 Shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Revvity were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 21.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of RVTY opened at $97.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. Revvity Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.30 million. Revvity had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

