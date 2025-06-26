Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 252 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.1%

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.10. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 136.10%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

