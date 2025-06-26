Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 347 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $2,809,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Mizuho raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.7%

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

