Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 430 Shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,594,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,339,370,000 after purchasing an additional 275,644 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,654,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,954 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,702,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,756,000 after purchasing an additional 317,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,488,000 after purchasing an additional 98,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,820,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,188,000 after purchasing an additional 358,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85. Bio-Techne Corp has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

