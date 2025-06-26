Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 62 Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,625,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of POOL stock opened at $298.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.12. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $282.22 and a 52 week high of $395.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.03.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

