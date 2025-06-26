Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 811 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHF. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 188.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 101.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $178,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,423.91. This represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

