Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 950 Shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Olin by 160.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Olin by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 183.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Olin by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Olin stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85. Olin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Olin had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.86%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

