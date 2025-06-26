Reviewing Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) & Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) and Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.2% of Geospace Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Aehr Test Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Geospace Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Aehr Test Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Geospace Technologies and Aehr Test Systems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geospace Technologies $135.60 million 1.48 -$6.58 million ($1.28) -12.27 Aehr Test Systems $66.22 million 5.25 $33.16 million $0.78 14.96

Aehr Test Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Geospace Technologies. Geospace Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aehr Test Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Geospace Technologies has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aehr Test Systems has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Geospace Technologies and Aehr Test Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geospace Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aehr Test Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aehr Test Systems has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.22%. Given Aehr Test Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aehr Test Systems is more favorable than Geospace Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Geospace Technologies and Aehr Test Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geospace Technologies -14.03% 0.69% 0.62% Aehr Test Systems 37.17% 21.15% 18.13%

Summary

Aehr Test Systems beats Geospace Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Oil and Gas Markets segment offers wireless seismic data acquisition systems and reservoir characterization products and services, as well as traditional seismic exploration products, such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, and other seismic products. The Adjacent Markets segment provides industrial products, including imaging equipment, water meter products, remote shut-off valves, and Internet of Things platform, as well as seismic sensors for vibration monitoring and geotechnical applications, such as mine safety and earthquake detection applications; and electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging, direct-to-screen printing systems, and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial and industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. The Emerging Markets segment designs and sells products used for border and perimeter security surveillance, cross-border tunneling detection, and other products targeted at movement monitoring, intrusion detection, and situational awareness. This segment serves various agencies of the United States government, including the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies. The company operates in Asia, Canada, Europe, South America, the United States, and internationally. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The company also offers FOX-CP system, a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory, and photonic devices; FOX WaferPak Contactor, a full wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables integrated circuit manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. In addition, it provides FOX DiePak Carrier, a reusable temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform final test and burn-in of bare die and modules; and FOX DiePak Loader. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

