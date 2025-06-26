Reviewing American Biltrite (ABLT) & Its Rivals

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Biltrite and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Biltrite $188.74 million -$2.64 million -0.97 American Biltrite Competitors $6.91 billion $580.08 million 22.95

American Biltrite’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Biltrite. American Biltrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Biltrite -1.40% -10.96% -2.20% American Biltrite Competitors -11.01% 65.74% 4.94%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares American Biltrite and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

American Biltrite has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Biltrite’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Biltrite competitors beat American Biltrite on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

American Biltrite Company Profile

American Biltrite Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications. It also manufactures and distributes commercial flooring primarily for healthcare, educational, and institutional sectors; and performance sheet rubber in North America, as well as designs and supplies fashion jewelry to department stores under the brands of Guess, T Tahari, Robert Rose, Berry, and Jessica McClintock. The company sells its tape products through sales organizations, distributors, and select manufacturers’ representatives. American Biltrite Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

