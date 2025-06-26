Reviewing NWT Uranium (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) & United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of United Health Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of United Health Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NWT Uranium and United Health Products”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWT Uranium $27.25 million N/A -$8.44 million $4.08 0.04 United Health Products $40,000.00 672.42 -$2.00 million ($0.02) -5.25

Profitability

United Health Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NWT Uranium. United Health Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NWT Uranium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares NWT Uranium and United Health Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWT Uranium N/A 73.07% 53.31% United Health Products N/A N/A -1,905.82%

Summary

NWT Uranium beats United Health Products on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWT Uranium

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, military medical care providers, hemodialysis centers, nursing homes and assisted living, and veterinary hospitals; and EMS, fire departments, and other first responders, as well as dental, oral, and maxillofacial surgery offices. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

