Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNAC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RNAC stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $279.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cartesian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RNAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNAC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cartesian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RNAC

Cartesian Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.