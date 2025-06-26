Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 9,393.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 955,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 945,863 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SLDB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile



Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

