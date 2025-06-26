Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,012 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.
FuelCell Energy Price Performance
FuelCell Energy stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.
View Our Latest Analysis on FCEL
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FuelCell Energy
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.