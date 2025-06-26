Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,012 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The energy company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $37.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 108.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on FCEL

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.