Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $7.66.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 45.86%. Research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

