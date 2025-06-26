Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.23 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.9% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.45 and its 200-day moving average is $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,544.70. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,306 shares of company stock worth $35,782,927. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

