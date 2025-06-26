Robert Gries, Jr. Sells 358,457 Shares of SLIDE INSURANCE (NASDAQ:SLDE) Stock

SLIDE INSURANCE (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Gries, Jr. sold 358,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $5,667,205.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,031,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,114,299.65. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SLIDE INSURANCE Trading Down 1.9%

SLIDE INSURANCE stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. SLIDE INSURANCE has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

About SLIDE INSURANCE

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

