Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 623.54 ($8.52) and traded as high as GBX 685.50 ($9.37). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 681.87 ($9.32), with a volume of 1,047,701 shares traded.

Safestore Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 638.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 623.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Safestore (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 18.60 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Safestore had a net margin of 118.32% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safestore Holdings Plc will post 42.6926692 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Safestore

In other Safestore news, insider Frederic Vecchioli acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 599 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £305,490 ($417,393.09). Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

