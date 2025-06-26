SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 109.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $293.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $360.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $194.93 and a fifty-two week high of $311.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.91.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

