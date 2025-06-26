Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schneider National worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNDR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 780.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $5,349,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $997,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,453,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Down 1.2%

SNDR stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on Schneider National from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDR

About Schneider National

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.