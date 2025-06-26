Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 555.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

