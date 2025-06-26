Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

