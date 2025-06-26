Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,729,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9,116.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 254,354 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.42.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $77,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,770. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,791 shares of company stock valued at $46,380,998. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.94. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $138.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 105.02%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

