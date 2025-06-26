SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 38,264 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 223.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nevro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

Nevro Stock Performance

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $224.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Nevro Profile

(Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.