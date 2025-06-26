SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 2,115 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 152.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 9,031.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance
Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $109.88 on Thursday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average of $93.70.
Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.07%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.
Nathan’s Famous Profile
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
