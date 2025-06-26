SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 121,783 EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 121,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EVgo by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,414,000 after buying an additional 2,043,449 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,073 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 394.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,623,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,614 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 326.3% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,533,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of EVgo by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,429,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGO opened at $3.77 on Thursday. EVgo Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.41.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EVgo Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 46,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $175,443.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 145,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,565. The trade was a 24.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 58.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

