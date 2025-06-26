SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 3,433 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,433 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $126.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.50 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other news, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $606,075.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,309.05. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $178,444.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361.39. The trade was a 93.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,070 shares of company stock worth $1,116,062 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

